FAISALABAD: Punjab Police constituted fact-finding committee on Saturday to probe harassment allegations levelled against Talal Chaudhry by MNA Ayesha Rajab after the fracas erupted between the two Pakistan Muslim League N leaders, ARY News reported.

The committee comprising four members will be headed by Peoples Colony Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Abdul Khaliq. The Station House Officer (SHO) of Madina Town police station where the scene transpired and the SHO Women Police Farah Batool will also be part of the committee to probe harassment allegations.

Ayesha Rajab alleged earlier this week that Talal Chaudhry harassed her to which Rajab’s brothers assaulted Chaudhry and broke his arm. The police’s fact-finding committee will now probe the case thoroughly and will take statements from both the conflicting parties that encountered in a brawl.

The committee to probe the fiasco will forward its recommendations in the light of the law and it is responsible to furnish its report within three days.

It is key to note that PMLN has been allegedly involved in suppressing the issue and avoiding any legal proceedings as both parties refused to take the legal course to resolve the matter.

Earlier today, the report of the late-night scuffle between Chaudhry and Rajab earlier this week, that left Chaudhry seriously wounded, sent to Faisalabad City Police Office on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The report compiled by the SHO Madina Town police station, a copy of which has been acquired by ARY News, suggests that the heated exchange between the two leaders morphed into a brawl wherein the brother of woman MNA thrashed Chaudhry.

