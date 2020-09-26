FAISALABAD: The report of a late-night scuffle between two Pakistan Muslim League-N (PMLN) leaders Talal Chaudhry and woman MNA Ayesha Rajab earlier this week that left Chaudhry seriously wounded, has been sent to Faisalabad City Police Office on Saturday, ARY News reported.

The report compiled by the Station House Officer (SHO) Madina Town police station, a copy of which has been acquired by ARY News, suggests that the heated exchange between the two leaders morphed into a brawl wherein the brother of woman MNA thrashed Chaudhry.

According to the police report, Talal Chaudhry of PMLN made a call to police helpline 15 around 10 past 3 am in the morning on September 23 and reported burglary in four houses. It was followed by a call made to the helpline five minutes later by woman MNA Ayesha Rajab.

Rajab complained to police that four armed men were pace around outside her residence in Abdullah Garden pursuing which the Sub Inspector Bilal of Chak 208 check-post reached the scene. Bilal in his investigation into complaints found nothing suspicious transpiring in the area.

The Sub Inspector confirmed an exchange of heated remarks between the two political leaders of the same party and later the police sources confirmed of brawl and thrashing between two parties which the other party leaders, including Irfan Mannan, broke off and resolved.

According to the report, none of the parties in the case, however, would like to pursue it legally or lodge a case.

READ: Video of torture on PML-N’s Talal Chaudhry surfaces

Earlier today the video of the PML-N leader’s thrashing by MNA Rajab’s brother also circulated, day after the scene, as he was allegedly harassing her.

In the video of violence against PML-N leader in which it can be seen that former minister of state for the interior was talking to police after torture reported torture.

Comments

comments