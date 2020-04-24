ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan on Friday said that the donations pouring in from across the globe to support Pakistan’s fight against coronavirus were testament to people’s trust on Prime Minster Imran Khan, ARY News reported.

SAPM Awan said that the funds raised will be disseminated with utmost caution and honesty to the deserving and needy of the country.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that if a province is making independent decisions then they must uphold it and stand by it, come what may.

Awan said that those blaming their decisions on the premier must realize their duty and take ownership.

SAPM Awan also said that the Ulema of the country and the government have mutually agreed on some conditions which are a set of 20 standard operating procedures.

If mosques are seen not abiding by the mutually agreed terms and conditions then the government holds it within in its rights to revert its decision of opening them and will enforce congregational suspension again, said SAPM Awan.

