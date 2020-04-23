Web Analytics
PTV to live telecast Tarawih prayers on PM Imran’s instructions: Firdous Ashiq Awan

PTV Live Tarawih prayers

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Pakistan Television will live telecast Tarawih prayers during Ramadan, ARY News reported.

Taking to Twitter Firdous Ashiq Awan said that on instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan PTV will live telecast Tarawih prayers.

She also advised people to stay at home and act as responsible citizens in the fight against COVID-19.

On April 18, a consultative session of religious scholars with President Arif Alvi in chair agreed over 20-point preventive measures against highly contagious novel coronavirus disease during prayers in the month of holy Ramadan.

The president chaired the session with the religious scholars via video link, who attended the consultation from governor houses.

The government in the session in a conditional agreement allowed congregational prayers and Taraveeh in Ramadan with preventive measures.

Read More: Ulema, Mashaikh support lockdown strategy of PM Khan

President Alvi in the meeting said that the people should perform ablutions for prayers from homes and during prayers “a space of two persons should be left between two people offering prayers in a row.”

“The floor of mosques should be washed with chlorine mixed water and prayers offered at uncovered floor in worship places,” it was further agreed.

It was also decided that “no collective Sehri or Iftar arrangements” will be made at the mosques”.

