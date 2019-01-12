Faisal Javed responds to Bilawal’s aggressive speech

ISLAMABAD: Reacting over Chairman Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari’s threatening speech, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Senator Faisal Javed has said government is ready to facilitate the PPP for a sit-in in the federal capital, ARY News reported on Saturday.

“Sindh’s ruling party has utterly failed to fulfill its promise of providing Roti, Kapra and Makan to the common men,” he said.

Mr Javed said Bilawal is doing nothing expect criticizing Prime Minister Imran Khan and added the incumbent federal government want PPP to work for the betterment of the people of Sindh province.

He said the PPP leaders are repeating their speeches again and again; “This will not bring any more fruits as the people of the province are aware about their claims,” he continued.

Earlier in the day, Chairman PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had alleged that the people of Sindh are being punished because they voted for his party.

“The promises made by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government turned out to be false,” Bilawal said while addressing a gathering in Kotri.

The people of the country are drowned in inflation and are unable to find jobs. “Jobs were taken away by those who had to provide employment,” he alleged.

