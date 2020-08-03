Dr Faisal Sultan appointed as SAPM on Health

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has appointed Dr Faisal Sultan as his Special Assistant on National Health Services, Regulation and Coordination on Monday, ARY News reported.

According to a notification issued by the cabinet division, the post of Dr Faisal Sultan will be equal to that of a federal minister.

He has been appointed the new SAPM on Health following the resignation of Dr Zafar Mirza from the post on July 29.

It is pertinent to mention here that Dr Faisal Sultan had played an active role in National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC). He has been serving as the PM’s focal person on COVID-19. Sultan had also worked for Shaukat Khanum Memorial and Cancer Hospital.

Earlier on July 29, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on National Health Services Dr Zafar Mirza had resigned from his post.

Zafar Mirza had taken to the social-networking website Twitter and made the announcement of his resignation.

“I have resigned as SAPM. I came to Pakistan on a personal invitation of PM Imran Khan after leaving the World Health Organization (WHO). It was a privilege to serve Pakistan,” he had said.

“I worked hard and honestly. I am satisfied that I leave at a time when Covid -19 has declined in Pakistan as a result of a grand national effort.”

