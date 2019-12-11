Faisal Vawda admires Fayyaz Chohan’s restraint under threat

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Wednesday appreciated Fayyaz ul Hassan Chohan, for expressing restraint over lawyers’ attack during a violent protest at Punjab Institute of Cardiology, ARY News reported.

The minister in a Tweet wrote, “Well done FayyazulHassan Chohan! Very graceful of you that you didn’t take any harsh action and avoided the inevitable despite how these hooligans maltreated you.

“These were the criminals at the behest of PML-N. Condemnable how they attacked the hospital, the law must take its course,” he continued.

Well done FayyazulHassan Chohan! Very graceful of you that you didn’t take any harsh action and avoided the inevitable despite how these hooligans maltreated you. These were the criminals at the behest of PMLN. Condemnable how they attacked the hospital, law must take its course. — Faisal Vawda (@FaisalVawdaPTI) December 11, 2019

Meanwhile, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan in a press conference has claimed that the lawyer who laid the first hand on him was a close aide of Maryam Nawaz and Shehbaz Sharif, and an advocate from their inner circle.

The minister added that political activists hired by various opposition parties played a malicious role in the incident and helped flare up the situation.

Read More: Raja Basharat vows strict action against lawyers involved in PIC attack

“The incident, chaos, anarchy and the attack on me were all planned and executed by Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) claimed the Minister for Information, Fayyaz Ul Hassan Chohan.

Comments

comments