Faisal Vawda says beds for Fazal-ur-Rehman have been set-up in Adiala Jail

KARACHI: Welcoming the announcement of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman to hold Azadi March, Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda on Friday said, the PTI government will facilitate him in setting up the arrangements for the sit-in.

“Beds for Maulana have been set-up in the Adiala Jail”, he said while talking to the newsmen in Karachi, after the Election Tribunal at the Sindh High Court turned down Leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif’s petition against him.

Vawda thanked the Almighty that the verdict came in his favor. The prayers of my parents were with me, the PTI leader said while terming Shehbaz Sharif a person with fake personality.

The younger Sharif had moved the election tribunal to declare the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader ineligible by challenging Faisal Vawda’s success in NA-249 in General Elections 2018.

It is worth mentioning here that Shehbaz Sharif had lost the elections by just over 600 votes. Faisal Vawda had bagged 35,344 votes while Shehbaz Sharif received 34,626 votes.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad on Thursday (yesterday), the JUI-F chief had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

The party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris, he had said.

