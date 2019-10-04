Shehbaz Sharif won’t be part of Azadi March: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed on Friday said that he believed Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif won’t become part of ‘Azadi March’, ARY News reported on Friday.

Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed holding a joint press conference alongside Minister for water resources, Faisal Vawda congratulated his colleague on his court victory against the leader of the opposition in National Assembly, earlier in the day the Karachi Election Tribunal rejected PML-N President Mian Shahbaz Sharif’s petition challenging Vawda’s success in NA-249 Karachi elections.

The minister further said that all movements in the name of justice and would end if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan gives NRO to five people.

He “cautioned” JUI-F to cancel its march due to the rapid spread of dengue virus wreaking havoc in the twin cities.

The day of Azadi March (October 27) will pass peacefully, Sheikh Rasheed hoped.

JUI-F chief announces date of ‘Azadi March’

Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27, ARY News reported on Thursday (yesterday).

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad has announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazal-ur-Rehman, adding that there will be no change in the date of March. “We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.” Read More: Kashmir Day Being Observed Today To Express Solidarity With Kashmiris Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman further said that JUI-F has invited all opposition parties to participate in the Azadi March. He assured that Azadi March will be peaceful as party doesn’t want confrontation with institutions.

