Asif Zardari hints at abstinence from Azadi March, says prayers with Maulana

ISLAMABAD: Co-chairman of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Asif Zardari met with his children, Bilawal and Aseefa in the accountability court today, ARY News reported on Friday.

Former President of Pakistan, Asif Zardari who is currently being investigated in a ‘mega-money laundering’ racket by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) was there for a court appearance.

Various issues prevalent in the country with special emphasis on the upcoming Azadi March being helmed by JUIF’s Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman were discussed during the meeting.

Several top leaders of PPP were also part of the huddle.

Speaking to the media outside court premises, upon inquiry over PPP’s decision on whether it will, or won’t participate in the Azadi March, Asif Zardari said: “Our prayers are with Maulana.”

Former President of Pakistan, Asif Ali Zardari and sister Faryal Talpur who appeared in the accountability court today under the charges of being involved in a ‘mega-money laundering’ racket, are yet to be convicted.

3 accused did not appear for the hearing in the ongoing ‘mega-money laundering’ trial being overlooked by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

Prime accused, Anwar Majeed sought pardon from appearance citing ill health.

The court extended judicial remand of Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) stalwarts, Talpur and Zardari till October 22.

