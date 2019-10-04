Maulana should raid LoC rather than Islamabad: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Advisor to the Prime Minister (SAPM) of Pakistan on Media and Broadcasting, Firdous Ashiq Awan slammed leader of JUIF, Maulana Fazl Ur Rehman saying that he is merely after self-interest, ARY News reported on Friday.

SAPM Awan also said that the leader of Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) had vast experience on matters pertaining to Kashmir, his insistence to lock down the capital of Pakistan when while Kashmir burns wreaked of nefarious motives.

Awan added that those telling you that they are with you are actually trying to make you a scapegoat for their own personal and political gains.

“We will not let innocent children studying in the Madrassah’s be exploited for an individual’s political gains, those that are looking to raid Islamabad should focus on raiding Line of Control (LoC).”

Yesterday (Thursday), Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

