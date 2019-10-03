JUI-F’s ‘Azadi March’ will divide PML-N into two factions: Sheikh Rasheed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed has claimed that Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) October 27 ‘Azadi March’ will divide Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into two factions, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Talking to media in Islamabad, the Railway minister has claimed that PML-N’s Shehbaz group will skip JUI-F’s movement, adding that the other group of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz will join ‘Azadi March’ scheduled from October 27.

“JUI-F’s Azadi March would not become successful,” he added.

Earlier, Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad from October 27.

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad had announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ from October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazal-ur-Rehman, adding that there will be no change in the date of March.

Read More: JUIF’s Azadi March divides PML-N into two factions

“We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.”

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman further said that JUI-F has invited all opposition parties to participate in the Azadi March. He assured that Azadi March will be peaceful as party doesn’t want confrontation with institutions.

Read More: Fazal-ur-Rehman did nothing for Kashmir cause: Murad Saeed

It has been learnt that Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ has divided Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into two factions.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Khuwaja Asif and Rana Tanveer group have expressed reservations over the Islamabad lockdown, said sources.

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Mushahid Ullah, Javed Latif, Muhammad Zubair and Murtaza Abbasi have supported JUI-F’s Azadi March, while Khawaja Asif had opposed the use of religion card during a sit-in.

Comments

comments