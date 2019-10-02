Fazal-ur-Rehman did nothing for Kashmir cause: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed has said those who looted national kitty, are now facing the accountability process, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

Talking to journalists outside the Parliament House, he said the country’s economy has been put on the path of stability and the institutions are getting strengthened due to prudent policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led federal government.

“Corruption is being eradicated and those who looted the national kitty are being made accountable.”

Turning his cannons to the opposition parties, the minister said despite being the chairman of the Kashmir Committee, Fazal-ur-Rehman did nothing for the cause, rather than having food and ‘Lassi’ at his house in the minister’s colony.

Imran Khan has highlighted the Kashmir conflict at the international forums and now even the international media has started to report the plight of the oppressed Kashmiris in the held valley.

Mr. Saeed claimed that former president Asif Ali Zardari was making deal with the Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) and Bilawal Bhutto in the US, asked the CIA to carry out drone attacks in Pakistan.

Read more: NAB is an independent institution, functioning as per its laws: Murad Saeed

The federal minister said, former prime minister, Nawaz Sharif always used to have a ‘Parchi’ to make address and the PML-N government was trying to please the US government.

Murad Saeed said Pakistan is being respected today owing to the visionary and honest leadership of PM Khan.

Comments

comments