NAB is an independent institution, functioning as per its laws: Murad Saeed

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communication Murad Saeed on Thursday said that National Accountability Bureau (NAB) is an independent institution and it is functioning according to its law.

This he said while expressing his views on the floor of the National Assembly, here today.

“The NAB Chairman was appointed by the previous government with the consultation of PPP”, the minister said and added that everyone is accountable in Naya Pakistan.

Criticising opposition parties, Saeed said that instead of making hue and cry on the arrest of their leaders, the opposition parties should raise the voice for the rights of Kashmiri people.

Murad Saeed said that it is the first time that Hindutva face of India has been unmasked by Pakistan at the international level. He said the world today is supporting Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir dispute.

He said due to aggressive diplomatic policies of the incumbent government, the Kashmir conflict is being discussed in the UN after 53 years. The world is now taking notice of the Indian atrocities in the held valley, he continued.

The minister further said that people there are short of medicines, foods and other essential commodities. He said the Kashmiris are looking towards Pakistan for the help.

Without taking anyone’s name, Murad Saeed said, even a meter reader is a human being, who said Asif Zardari and Model Ayan Ali were being paid money from a same account.

