JUIF’s Azadi March divides PML-N into two factions

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman’s ‘Azadi March’ has divided Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) into two factions, ARY News reported on Wednesday, citing sources.

The PML-N President Shehbaz Sharif, Khuwaja Asif and Rana Tanveer group have expressed reservations over the Islamabad lockdown, said sources.

According to PML-N party sources, during the CEC meeting, Shehbaz Sharif questioned where the party will stand if lockdown failed?

On the other hand, PML-N leaders Mushahid Ullah, Javed Latif, Muhammad Zubair and Murtaza Abbasi have supported JUI-F’s Azadi March, while Khawaja Asif has opposed the use of religion card during a sit-in.

It has also learnt that PML-N has suggested JUI-F defer Azadi its March till November 15 so that they can devise a strategy for protests.

PML-N senior leader Ahsan Iqbal after meeting with JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman has said that final decision to participate in the Azadi March or to stage sit-in would be decided by the PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif.

Last month, JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman had announced that his party had planned a “decisive” long march against the incumbent government.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) had bowed out of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s sit-in in Islamabad, the party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced prior.

