Maulana Fazl seeks Shehbaz’s support for sit-in protest, meeting underway

LAHORE: Emir Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUIF) Maulana Fazl ur Rehman paid a visit to President Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) president, Shehbaz Sharif, ARY News reported on Sunday.

PMLN stalwart, Ayaz Sadiq commenting on the meeting said that a decision on the political party’s participation will be made after the two heads of the opposition parties conclude their meeting.

Read More: No Dialogue Possible With Fascist, Racist BJP Govt: PM Imran Khan

Sadiq added that he sided with Maulana’s vision and wanted to participate in the sit-in protest but the leadership of PMLN was the final decision making authority in the matter.

Earlier in the day, Senator, Maulana Atta Ur Rehman of Pakistan Ulema e Islam Fazl (JUIF) made it clear that his party does indeed plans to lock down the capital to register their protest against the present government and its policies.

Read More: ‘They are making you a sacrificial lamb’, SAPM Awan tells Fazl after PPP backs out of…

The Vice President of JUI (F), Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and brother of Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, the Emir of JUI (F) Pakistan said while explaining his intention behind the protest that to him and his party the current government and it’s political apparatus has failed and they look to show their dissent against them by means of the protest.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets taunted the President of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Fazal Ur Rehman after Bilawal Bhutto and his party decided to be a no-show at his sit-in protest, ARY News reported on September 11.

Read More: PM AJK meets victims of Indian aggression along LoC

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has bowed out of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s sit-in in Islamabad, the party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced prior.

Comments

comments