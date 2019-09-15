No dialogue possible with fascist, racist BJP govt: PM Imran Khan

Prime Minister Imran Khan has ruled out any prospects for a resumption of dialogue with India led by the racist and fascist Bharatiya Janata Party who took Pakistan’s attempts at regional peace and dialogue as a sign of weakness, ARY News reported on Sunday.

In an interview with Al-Jazeera TV, he said there is no question of talking to Indian government right now after it revoked Article 370 of its constitution and annexed Kashmir illegally against the UN Security Council resolutions.

The Prime Minister said India not only unilaterally violated the international laws but also its own laws.

He said the UN resolution calls for plebiscite in the Occupied Kashmir so that Kashmiris could determine their own fate.

Imran Khan said about eight million Muslims in Occupied Kashmir has been under siege for almost six weeks now. He said the developments have made the region a flashpoint as India can do anything as it did after the Pulwama attack to divert world’s attention from its illegal annexation of Occupied Kashmir and genocide of Kashmiri Muslims.

To a question, Prime Minister Imran Khan said he is pacifist and anti-war but would like to caution that if a conventional war breaks out between two nuclear-armed countries, there was every possibility that it could end up into a nuclear conflict which was unthinkable.

Answering another question over his take on U-turns, the PM answered:“I’m glad they say I’m a prime minister of u-turns. Only an idiot doesn’t do any u-turns,” PM Imran said. “Only an idiot, when he’s on a course and he comes across a brick wall, only that stupid idiot keeps banging his head against a brick wall. An intelligent person immediately revises his strategy and goes around it.”

