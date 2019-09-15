PM AJK meets victims of Indian aggression along LoC

MUZAFFARABAD: Prime Minister of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), Raja Farooq Haider visited the effecters of indiscriminate cross-border firing and shelling victims residing nearby the Line of Control (LoC), ARY News reported on Sunday.

The atmosphere became charged and people started chanting and sloganeering in favor of Pakistan upon finding the PM of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) among themselves.

People residing along the working boundary on the opposite side of the Line of Control (LoC) kept raising slogans of ‘Pakistan Zindabaad’ during the PM’s visit as he met and consoled those injured by the unlawful seize fire violations being undertaken by Indian military on a consistent basis.

The Foreign Office on Saturday (yesterday) summoned the Indian Charge de Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the most recent ceasefire violations, the Indian forces fired at civilians in Nikial and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC, as a result of which a woman, Fatima Bibi, 40, resident of Village Balakot, embraced martyrdom, while seven others, including women, sustained serious injuries.

The FO in a statement said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations, it added.

