‘They are making you a sacrificial lamb’, SAPM Awan tells Fazl after PPP backs out of sit-in

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan in a series of tweets taunted the President of Jamiat Ulema Islam (JUI) Fazal Ur Rehman after Bilawal Bhutto and his party decided to be a no-show at his sit-in protest, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has bowed out of Jamiat Ulema-e Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazl ur Rehman’s sit-in in Islamabad, the party’s chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari announced earlier in the day.

SAPM Awan was quick to quip on the situation and taunted the JUI-F leader with a series of tweet claiming that the Maulana’s efforts against the current government were in vain and will never see fruition or bear results.

Awan in a tweet claimed that the PPP leader Bilawal wanted Maulana’s madrassa students to hold a sit-in protest and bare the brunt of the weather and all other ailments whereas his plan is to come along in an air-conditioned bulletproof car and taking his place on the throne to look down upon the proceedings.

Awan also said that she had already been vocal about infighting between the frail unity being expressed by the opposition parties, their partnership has proven to be a an enormous failure.

In conclusion, she taunted Maulana over saving his accumulated wealth, claiming that his partners wanted to turn him into a sacrificial animal and were baiting him in.

The PPP chair had reasoned that the Islamabad sit-in was a decision of Fazl ur Rehman but he clarified that his party would lend the JUI-F leader their moral support.

“This was the initiative of Maulana Fazl, he took the initiative but it has been our party’s consistent policy that we do not participate in sit-ins,” Bilawal explained.

“We definitely support the issues that he’s raising and he will have our moral and political support,” he added.

Bilawal further noted that regardless of whether Fazl was in Islamabad or touring the whole country, the stance of his party and the JUI-F would be the same.

