Entire world in unison against Indian oppression in Kashmir: SAPM Awan

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan says the entire world is speaking in one voice against the Indian oppression and use of brutal force against innocent people of Occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

In a series of tweets, she said the Indian arrogance was biting the dust.

The Special Assistant said the joint statement of over fifty countries on the grave situation in occupied Kashmir in Geneva is a mirror for India to see its crimes against humanity.

She said this communiqué is a proof of the success of our continuous diplomatic efforts under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan to awaken the world conscience and our strong commitment with Kashmir cause.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said the international community’s support to the oppressed Kashmiris and demand from India to respect the basic human rights in occupied Kashmir encourages the oppressed.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has departed for Pakistan after successfully completing his three-day visit to Geneva.

He participated in the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and efficiently presented the case of innocent Kashmiris.

