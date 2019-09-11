No compromise on Kashmir issue: Ijaz Shah

ISLAMABAD: Interior Minister Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Wednesday said that there could be no compromise on Kashmir issue, ARY News reported.

Talking to journalists, Ijaz Shah maintained that the entire nation and the government stood shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brethren.

He said that the incumbent government effectively raised the Kashmir issue at all the international forums.

Responding to a question that will former prime minister Nawaz Sharif avail plea bargain to go abroad, the interior minister said that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) upremo was in the custody of National Accountability Bureau and added that the anti-graft watchdog is an autonomous body which takes decisions on its own. He said that the government has nothing to do with the issue.

Earlier in the day, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that over 50 countries supported Pakistan’s narrative on occupied Kashmir.

In an interview with Turkish media, FM Qureshi had said that they would consider the demographic change in occupied Kashmir as genocide.

He had said that Kashmiris were fighting for their just right to self determination and reiterated that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren.

