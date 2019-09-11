FM Qureshi departs for Pakistan after successful three-day Geneva trip

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has called for an immediate lifting of curfew from Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK), as he departed after a three-day trip.

He was interacting with the international and Pakistan media in Geneva on Wednesday and sensitized on Humanitarian crisis and tragedy in the making in Indian Occupied Kashmir, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: 58 nations supported Pakistan’s stance on occupied Kashmir: FM Qureshi

The Foreign Minister said parents are unable to send their children to schools out of fear and because of total communication blackout. He said youth, including girls, are being picked by the Indian occupation forces, how to humiliate them.

He said the situation in occupied Kashmir is turning grave as there is lack of food and health facilities in the held valley.

Read More: Pakistan desires peace in region but India has expansionist designs: FM Qureshi

The Minister said Tuesday’s joint statement of 58 countries supported Pakistan’s viewpoint, which is encouraging.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that the establishment of a commission of inquiries to ascertain human rights violations and precarious situation in Indian Occupied is also encouraging.

Foreign Minister talks to Turkish media in Geneva

Talking to Turkish media in Geneva today, Foreign Minister says when India tries to change the majority population to minority and the demography of the occupied valley forcefully, Pakistan interprets it as the genocide of Kashmiris.

He said bilateral relations between Pakistan and Turkey have always been ideal and the two countries always supported each other which was once again witnessed in the OIC meeting.

Read More: New Dehli’s unilateral action busted the myth of Indian secularism: Qureshi

The Foreign Minister said that we are waiting for the visit of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to Pakistan in which Pakistan will discuss comprehensive economic cooperation between the two countries.

He said Pakistan supports the Afghan-led peace process and it has been playing a pivotal and mediation role in this regard. He said that our message is to give a chance for peace instead of promoting extremism.

Read More: India has transformed occupied Kashmir into planet’s largest prison, FM Qureshi tells UNHRC

Shah Mahmood Qureshi said that India has, very cleverly, tried to attribute the Kashmiris’ freedom movement with terrorism after 9/11 while Kashmiris are fighting for their rights to self-determination.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi departs for Pakistan

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has departed for Pakistan after successfully completing his three-day visit to Geneva.

He participated in the United Nations Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva and efficiently presented the case of innocent Kashmiris.

Read More: Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets DG WHO in Geneva

The joint statement from 58 countries about Occupied Kashmir is a great diplomatic victory of Pakistan.

Prime Minister’s Special Representative in Geneva Ambassador Tehmina Janjua, Pakistan’s Ambassador in Switzerland Ahmed Waraich, Acting Permanent Representative of Pakistan in United Nations Tahir Hussain Andrabi and senior officials of Pakistani embassy saw off the Foreign Minister.

Comments

comments