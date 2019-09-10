Shah Mehmood Qureshi meets DG WHO in Geneva

GENEVA: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi met World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Tuesday where he apprised him regarding the risks of millions of lives of the people living in the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir amid curfew continued since more than a month.

The foreign minister was talking to WHO DG on the sidelines of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council meeting in Geneva here today.

Qureshi told WHO DG that food and medicines are not available to people in occupied Kashmir due to imposition of curfew by Indian authorities since the fifth of the last month, Radio Pakistan reported.

He said the medical staff is facing difficulties to provide medical facilities to pregnant women, children and elderly people. The grave situation in occupied Kashmir is indicating the emergence of a new humanitarian crisis, he added.

The foreign minister urged Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus to take immediate steps to save lives of Kashmiris in the occupied valley.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had departed for Geneva to attend a congregation of the Human Rights on September 8.

FM Qureshi is set to put forth the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s under a tyrannical, illegal occupation by India.

Qureshi will try and direct the attention of the international body and the attendants of the conference towards the miscarriage of justice and gross violation of law and morality being carried out in the valley which has been under an active army occupation in curfew situation since more than a month.

