GENEVA: Spokesperson of the Foreign Office of Pakistan, Dr Muhammad Faisal revealed today that the Foreign Minister of Pakistan, Shah Mehmood Qureshi would depart for Geneva to attend a congregation of the Human Rights, ARY News reported.

FM Qureshi is set to put forth the plight of innocent Kashmiri’s under a tyrannical, illegal occupation by India.

Read More: FM Qureshi, Afghan counterpart discuss bilateral relations, regional security

Qureshi will try and direct the attention of the international body and the attendants of the conference towards the miscarriage of justice and gross violation of law and morality being carried out in the valley which has been under an active army occupation in curfew situation since 35 days.

Earlier on September 6, Foreign Minister, Shah Mehmood Qureshi contacted the European Union focal person for Human Rights and apprised him of the atrocities being carried out against innocent people in illegally occupied Kashmir.

Read More: 35th consecutive day of curfew in IoK

Qureshi lauded EU’s stance on the Kashmir issue thus far and its efforts on the situation along with praising the relationship the European Union and Pakistan share

Qureshi told the dignitary that life remains paralyzed in occupied Kashmir due to continuation of curfew there over the last month.

The FM said Indian unilateral actions in occupied Kashmir have endangered the regional peace and security.

Read More: Kashmir ‘back to dark ages’ with India’s human rights violations: Amnesty…

He said millions of innocent and armless Kashmiri people are looking towards the international community especially the Muslim world to get the Indian atrocities stopped.

Normal life remains crippled in the occupied Kashmir with humanitarian crisis aggravating with each passing day as the strict curfew and communication blackout imposed by the Indian authorities entered 33rd day today.

Comments

comments