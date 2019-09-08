Pakistan to shake world’s conscience over rights violations in IoK: FM Qureshi   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Sunday vowed that Pakistan will shake world’s conscience over grave human rights violations in occupied Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the second session of ‘Kashmir Cell’, FM Qureshi said that he was leaving for Geneva to present Kashmir case at the United Nations Human Rights Council.

He briefed the participants of the meeting about the progress and measures taken for Kashmir issue so far. The foreign minister said that Pakistan will continue to extend political, moral and diplomatic support to their Kashmiri brethren in their just struggle for self determination.

The meeting appreciated the role of international media and human rights organizations for highlighting Kashmir issue.

Earlier on September 3, the first session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ established last month had concluded with a collective resolve of not abandoning the brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their hour of need.

The session, summoned by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi in order to review the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, presided over proceedings and said that India’s narrative on Kashmir had remained dubious and inconsistent over the years.

