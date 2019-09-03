ISLAMABAD: The first session of ‘Kashmir Cell’ established last month concluded with a collective resolve of not abandoning the brethren of Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK) in their hour of need, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

The session, ummoned by the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi today in order to review the latest situation of the Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir, presided over proceedings and said that India’s narrative on Kashmir has remained dubious and inconsistent over the years.

Read More: Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum: Dr Firdous

“Pakistan’s point of view on the disputed land of Kashmir has remained unchanged, is emphatic and all-encompassing,” said FM Qureshi.

The high-ups reviewed Pakistan’s policies on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir besides considering the different aspects of effective foreign policy on the longstanding dispute.

Read More: Iran reaffirms support for people of held Jammu and Kashmir

The participants of the session also tabled their recommendations to the cell, working under the supervision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, which would become part of foreign policies.

It is pertinent to mention here that the Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had made the announcement on August 17 regarding the formation of two specific diplomatic formations including ‘Kashmir Cell’ in the Foreign Office and the chosen, key embassies of Pakistan around the globe to withhold Kashmir centric desks and Kashmir desks, respectively.

Read More: European Parliament’s committee demands India to immediately lift Kashmir curfew

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi held a joint press conference with the Director-General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor after a meeting of the Kashmir Committee, revealed diplomatic efforts for the cause.

IoK curfew enters into 30th day

A month has been completed to curfew and strict communication blockage on Tuesday (today) in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

Read More: Thousands rally under ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ to Indian High Commission in London

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Comments

comments