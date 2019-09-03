Thousands rally under ‘Kashmir Freedom March’ to Indian High Commission in London

LONDON: Thousands, mostly Kashmiris, marched here in Britain’s capital to show solidarity with the oppressed people of occupied Kashmir.

The Kashmir Freedom March rally, which started from London’s Parliament Square, proceeded to the Indian High Commission to express solidarity with oppressed folks in the Muslim-majority Himalayan region and demand India to lift curfew and end the human rights violations.

Chants of “We want freedom” and “Kashmiris need justice” rang out in the crowd, with protesters also calling out international organisations for not doing enough to free Kashmiris from India’s violence.

Participants of the Kashmir Freedom March assembled in Parliament Square, with hundreds of coaches coming from all over the United Kingdom.

The march was organised by Kashmiri support and rights groups in the UK.

A month has been completed of curfew and strict communication blockage today in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism subjected thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance during the last twenty-nine years and the families of the victims have no information about their whereabouts.

