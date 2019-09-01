FM Qureshi hopes EU will raise voice over Kashmiris’ plight

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi on Sunday expressed hope that the European Parliament will raise voice for the plight of Kashmiris during its discussion on Kashmir tomorrow (Monday), ARY News reported.

Addressing to media in Multan, FM Qureshi has urged Europe to play its role over the Kashmir issue, which is under the strict curfew and facing other restrictions for the past almost one month by Indian forces.

The foreign minister said that European Parliament was expected to deliberate on the Modi government’s illegal actions in the Indian Occupied Kashmir (IOK) and raise voice against human rights violations in the disputed territory, he added.

He called for the release of thousands of Kashmiris imprisoned by the Indian authorities after the revocation of the special constitutional status of the IOK on August 5.

Earlier talking to media in Karachi, FM Qureshi rules out any type of talks with Modi government till the lifting of curfew in IoK. He demanded the United Nation take notice of Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir.

He said that historic protest would be held outside Indian High Commission in London on September 3, adding that Prime Minister Imran Khan will fight the case of Kashmiris on September 27 at UNGA session.

Commenting over the OIC statement, he said that he said that Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) had taken a good stance about the Kashmir issue and has demanded to lift the curfew in the occupied valley.

