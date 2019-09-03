Delhi court confirms ban on JI in Indian Occupied Kashmir

DELHI: In India, a New Delhi court has endorsed a ban on Jamaat-e-Islami (JI) of occupied Jammu and Kashmir for five years.

On February 28, the Indian government had issued an order declaring the Jammat-e- Islami as a banned outfit for its pro-freedom activities.

Read More: Pakistan Will Not Stay Quiet On Occupied Kashmir’s Situation: Shah Mehmood Qureshi

A month has been completed to curfew and strict communication blockage on Tuesday in Indian occupied Kashmir (IoK).

The valley remains cut off from the rest of the world since August 05, when the Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) led Indian government scraped special status of the held valley.

The curfew and communication blackout continues in the Kashmir valley on the 30th consecutive day, today, where people are facing acute shortage of essential commodities including baby food and life-saving medicines.

Read More: PM Khan, Saudi crown prince discuss Kashmir crisis again

According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS) occupation forces have martyred 16 Kashmiris in the month of August and injured 467 with air-gun.

Over 10,000 arrested have been booked under draconian law, Public Safety Act since the repeal of the special status of territory by the Indian government on 5th August.

Those detained under PSA include Hurriyat leaders, political workers, traders, lawyers, social activists, and youth.

Read more: FM Qureshi hopes EU will raise voice over Kashmiris’ plight

Meanwhile, after getting a number of Twitter accounts blocked, the Indian agencies are scanning over 3,500 Facebook and Whatsapp pages.

Indian troops in their unabated state terrorism subjected thousands of Kashmiris to custodial disappearance during the last twenty-nine years and the families of the victims have no information about their whereabouts.

Comments

comments