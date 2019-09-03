Pakistan to raise Kashmir issue at every international forum: Dr Firdous

ISLAMABAD: Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr. Firdous Ashiq Awan here on Tuesday said that the federal cabinet has decided to raise the Kashmir issue at every international forum, ARY News reported.

Addressing a press conference in Islamabad, Dr Firdous said that Prime Minister Imran Khan effective highlighted the Kashmir issue before the world and defeated the narrative of Indian premier Narendra Modi.

She said, “We wanted to convey a message to the international community that Pakistan firmly stands with their Kashmiri brethren. The special assistant said that OIC and the EU raised their voices in support of Kashmiri people.

Dr Firdous said that the cabinet devised a plan under with a major step would be taken every week in connection with Kashmir issue. She said that the federal cabinet discussed a seven-point agenda in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman had talked about the grave situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir during a phone call.

According to reports in the Arab media, PM Khan during his phone call with the Saudi crown prince had informed him about the recent situation in occupied Kashmir which had been under lockdown since August 5.

This was the third phone call between the prime minister and the Saudi crown prince in three weeks.

