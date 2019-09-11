PM Imran Khan announces to hold jalsa in Muzafarabad on September 13

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday announced to hold a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, ARY News reported.

This announcement was made by the premier in his tweet.

I am going to do a big jalsa in Muzzafarabad on Friday 13 Sept, to send a message to the world about the continuing siege of IOJK by Indian Occupation forces; & to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) September 11, 2019

Mr. Khan in his tweet said, he will hold a public gathering on Friday (September 13), in Muzzafarabad, to send a message to the world about the continuing blockade of Indian occupied Kashmir by occupation forces and to show the Kashmiris that Pakistan stands resolutely with them.

Earlier on Tuesday, PM Imran in his tweet said his message was for the “Pakistanis & especially the brave Kashmiris” to remain “steadfast to truth & courage”.

“The struggle against tyranny will succeed as the martyrs of Karbala showed us,” the PM had added.

It may be noted that there is no internet service, and mobile phone connections are also snapped in the Kashmir valley. The valley has no connection with the rest of the world due to continued blockade and suspension of communication services since 5th of last month.

