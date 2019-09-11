KARACHI: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Karachi has requested to file a reference against the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to details, the anti-graft watchdog maintains that the Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PMLN) stalwart had done illegal hiring’s of people he had personal relationships with and were not fit or qualified for the positions they held.

Sheikh Imran Ul Haq and others have been named as the beneficiaries of personal friendships with the former Prime Minister which in-turn got them employment opportunities.

National Accountability Bureau (NAB) has claimed that during its investigations over corruption and misuse of power allegations of the previous Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi, they ascertained that Imran Ul Haq had a prior bond with Abbasi which he made full use of to seek better opportunities and employment.

NAB also claimed that Haq was given a job without prior job experience and lack of educational qualifications.

NAB maintains that Haq’s appointment caused the national exchequer losses worth 139 million rupees.

An accountability court on August 29 extended former prime minister and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi’s physical remand by 14 days in LNG corruption case.

The National Accountability Bureau (NAB) apprised the court that the extension was being sought due to the investigations being incomplete as yet, more interrogation was required from the accused in the case regarding LNG terminal.

Duty Judge Shahrukh Arjumand approved the anti-graft watchdog’s plea extending the physical remand of Abbasi for another 14 days.

