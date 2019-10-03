JUI-F chief announces date of ‘Azadi March’

ISLAMABAD: Jamiat Ulema-e Islam (F) chief Fazal-ur-Rehman has announced to hold ‘Azadi March’ in Islamabad on October 27, ARY News reported on Thursday.

JUI-F chief while addressing a press conference in Islamabad has announced that party will begin its anti-government ‘Azadi March’ on October 27 and will also observe the day as a black day in solidarity with Kashmiris.

“Around 1.5 million people will participate in JUI-F’s Azadi March,” claims Fazal-ur-Rehman, adding that there will be no change in the date of the march.

“We will gather at D-Chowk,” he said and added, “The country is facing economic crisis due to the faulty policies of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government.”

