Kashmir Day being observed today to express solidarity with Kashmiris

Kashmir Day is being observed today to express solidarity with the people in India-occupied Kashmir against Indian brutalities.

Public rallies will be organized across Pakistan to express solidarity with Kashmiris and share feelings with the people of Occupied Kashmir under the theme “Justice for People of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.”

In addition, “Human Chain” will be formed in federal, provincial capitals, including Azad Kashmir and Gilgit Baltistan in solidarity with the people of Kashmir, who are under siege for about two months, Radio Pakistan reported.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life continues to remain badly hit on the 61st successive day, today, with restrictions and communications blockade in place in the Kashmir Valley and Muslim majority areas of Jammu region.

The residents continue to live in a state of fear due to heavy deployment of Indian troops with main markets shut, traffic off the road and offices and educational institutions although open yet devoid of any individual presence.

