Life remains crippled in Indian Occupied Kashmir: BBC report

International Media continues to unveil Indian atrocities in the illegally occupied regions of Jammu and Kashmir, life remains crippled in curfew ridden valley, ARY News reported on Thursday.

British Broadcast Channel (BBC) in an exclusive report on Kashmir highlighted the inhuman conditions prevailing in the landlocked region as a strict curfew enters its 60th day.

According to BBC, after the illegal annexation of Kashmir on August 5 by the hands of India, thousands have been taken under arrest.

The report further reveals that the families of those that were taken away by the law enforcement in Kashmir have been relegated to seek justice from the courts, the process for which is yet to begin.

Offices, streets and market places remain devoid of human existence, claims the report.

The report further detailed that since the unilateral annexation, 250 requests have been made to the courts, in hopes of justice but to no avail.

Only two judges are working at present in the High Court of Kashmir.

Kashmir Media Service, reporting on the 60th day of the inhuman curfew says, restrictions have virtually made it impossible for shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions.

Public transport is off the road, whereas residents continue to face shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines.

