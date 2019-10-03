Daughter of the former Chief Minister of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir, Mehbooba Mufti in an interview with an International news firm affirmed the positive impact the Prime Minister of Pakistan’s UNGA speech had on the besieged Kashmiri’s of India, ARY News reported on Thursday.

Iltijia Mufti, in her interview, said that the Pakistani Prime Minister’s speech at the United Nations General Assembly made the Kashmiri’s come out on the streets in the curfew ridden Kashmir, they chanted and sloganeered against the tyrannical occupation forces of India.

She stated: “Kashmiri’s felt moved and found the speech very positive, the youth in Kashmir harbors negative emotions against the state of India due to the decades of subjugation that they had been enforced to live under,” said Iltija.

“India has turned into Lynch-istan, those that inflict atrocities on the Muslims of Kashmir are praised as heroes in India,” she added.

In occupied Kashmir, normal life in tatters on 60th successive day, today, with heavy military deployment, restrictions and communications blockade.

Read More: PM Imran exposed India’s false narrative on Kashmir at UN: FM Qureshi

Restrictions have virtually made it impossible for both shopkeepers and customers to access markets and students and teachers to educational institutions amid public transport being off the road.

The residents continue to face a shortage of essential commodities including food and medicines.

Comments

comments