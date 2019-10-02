PM Imran exposed India’s false narrative on Kashmir at UN: FM Qureshi   

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi here on Wednesday maintained that Prime Minister Imran Khan exposed India’s false narrative on Kashmir in his historic speech at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the fourth meeting of ‘Kashmir Cell’, FM Qureshi said that PM Imran effectively fought Kashmir issue at the UN.

Briefing the participants of the meeting about PM Imran’s visit to the US, FM Qureshi said that the prime minister, during his stay in New York, held over 120 meetings with the world leaders on the sidelines of UN General Assembly session.

On the accession, the foreign minister reiterated that Pakistan will continue its political, diplomatic and moral support for Kashmiris in their just struggle for self determination.

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Farooq Haider Khan, Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, Kashmir Committee Chairman Syed Fakhar Imam and top civil-military officials were present in the meeting.

Read More: ‘PM Imran fought Kashmir case like a hero’: Jahangir Tareen

Earlier on September 28, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen had said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought Kashmir case like a true hero at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York.

Jahangir Tareen, in a tweet on the micro-blogging website, had said that the prime minister’s unequivocal speech at the UNGA helped transform Pakistan’s image globally.

The PTI leader had urged the masses to celebrate this win by giving him a hero’s welcome at the New Islamabad Airport.

