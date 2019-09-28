‘PM Imran fought Kashmir case like a hero’: Jahangir Tareen

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Jahangir Khan Tareen on Saturday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan fought Kashmir case like a true hero at the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, ARY News reported.

Jahangir Tareen, in a tweet on the micro-blogging website, said that the prime minister’s unequivocal speech at the UNGA helped transform Pakistan’s image globally.

The PTI leader urged the masses to celebrate this win by giving him a hero’s welcome at the New Islamabad Airport at 5 pm on Sunday.

Read More: Grand reception planned for PM Khan’s return post US visit

Earlier in the day, a grand reception was being planned for the returning Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan for delivering the thoughts and emotions of 1.3 billion Muslims on a global platform and raising the plight of Kashmiris like no other in history.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly related US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the prime minister’s efforts in this regard.

