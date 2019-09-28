Grand reception planned for PM Khan’s return post US visit

ISLAMABAD: A grand reception is being planned for the returning Prime Minister of Pakistan, Imran Khan for delivering the thoughts and emotions of 1.3 billion Muslims on a global platform and raising the plight of Kashmiris like no other in history, ARY News reported on Saturday.

According to details, a grand reception to commemorate Pakistan’s successful diplomatic efforts at the United Nations General Assembly related US visit was being planned with special emphasis on recognition of the Prime Minister’s efforts in this regard.

Chief organiser Saifullah Niazi has reportedly ordered party workers to prepare for the occasion and receive the Prime Minister at the airport in glorious fashion, stamping their love and affection for their leader and his exhaustive efforts to highlight the plight of Kashmiris and the injustices being committed around the globe against Muslims and poorer human beings.

Saifullah on the momentous occasion said that the Prime Minister of Pakistan had made them raise their head high with pride after his historic speech to the United Nations General assembly (UNGA) and that he and his party members were ready to welcome Khan back with the grace and grandeur that he deserved.

Prime Minister Imran Khan yesterday, addressed the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) and urged the world to tackle climate change, money laundering, and Islamophobia besides highlighting Indian atrocities in Occupied Kashmir.

