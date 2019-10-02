Sikh leaders hail Pakistan’s initiative to open Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: Sikh leaders have hailed the initiative taken by Pakistan to open the Kartarpur Corridor for the facilitation of the Sikh community.

Sikh leader Professor Dr. Kalyan Singh Kalyan while speaking to Radio Pakistan said it was the long-standing desire of Sikhs to visit one of their holiest places in Pakistan.

He said government of Pakistan is committed to the protection of rights of minorities in the country. He especially thanked the government and people of Pakistan for this great initiative.

President of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee Satwant Singh said the teachings of Baba Guru Nanak revolved around peace and humanity. He said the opening of Kartarpur Corridor is a great gift for the Sikh community.

Pakistan accepts almost all terms of Indian text on Kartarpur Corridor

President of Pakistan Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee said the government and nation of Pakistan are peace-loving.

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in a ceremony on November 11.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

