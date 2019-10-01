Pakistan accepts almost all terms of Indian text on Kartarpur Corridor

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has accepted almost all conditions of a proposed agreement sent by India last week on Kartarpur Corridor, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

According to sources, the text of the agreement however not included proposed service fee of $20 Indian pilgrims will be required to pay to Pakistan for use of the corridor.

Concerned authorities are considering to dispatch the reply from Pakistan over the Indian text of the agreement, sources said.

Pakistan will likely to enhance proposed service fee for use of the corridor in its reply of the proposed agreement sent by the neighboring country, sources further said.

Pakistan has expressed its commitment to open the Kartarpur Corridor on the 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak, the founder of Sikhism, in a ceremony on November 11.

PM Imran Khan had laid the foundation stone of Kartarpur Corridor to link Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan’s Narowal district with India’s Gurdaspur district on Nov 28, 2018.

Former Indian cricketer and than member of Punjab cabinet Navjot Singh Sidhu and other Indian ministers were also present on the occasion.

Up to 5,000 Indian citizens will be allowed access daily initially, with plans to enhance the capacity, officials said.

