PTI demands AJK PM to step down amid violent protest

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) expressed serious concerns over the ‘deteriorating’ situation in Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK) and asked Prime Minister (PM) AJK Chaudhry Anwarul Haq to step down, ARY News reported.

In a statement issued here, the PTI spokesman demanded that the killing of citizens should be investigated and those responsible must be held accountable

“The PTI is deeply concerned about the rapidly deteriorating situation in Azad Kashmir. The authorities concerned should conduct a serious analysis of the genuine motivations behind public protests and accept legitimate demands,” the PTI demanded.

The PTI spokesperson said that the people of Azad Jammu and Kashmir must use ‘peaceful protest’ as a democratic right. The Imran Khan-led party demanded that the rule of law and the people’s mandate should be made mandatory in the country.

It is pertinent to mention here that Azad Jammu and Kashmir witnessed violent clashes between the police and activists of a rights movement amid a wheel-jam and shutter-down strike across the territory, which left at least one police official dead and several others injured.

At least a man was killed and two others were injured as clashes between the protestors and law enforcement agencies once again erupted in Muzaffarabad on Monday.

The protestors pelted stones at the security personnel who resorted to tear gas shelling and baton charge. During the clashes, a man was killed while two others including a child sustained injuries, hospital sources confirmed.

Separately, internet service has been suspended once again after a clash between the protestors and Rangers personnel. The protestors of the Joint Action Committee’s long march reached outside the Assembly and are holding a sit-in at Ambor.

Earlier in the day, the Azad Kashmir (AJK) government has approved a reduction in the prices of electricity and flour after violent protests in the valley.

As per details, the AJK government approved the demands of Jammu Kashmir Awami Action Committee (JAAC) and reduced the prices of electricity and flour.

According to a notification issued in Rawalakot, the price of wheat flour has been reduced by Rs 1100 per 40 kg bag, from Rs 3100 to Rs 2000.