ISLAMABAD: The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) on Monday served notice to Federal Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda in his disqualification case, ARY News reported.

The hearing was conducted by Chief Election Commissioner of Pakistan (CEC) Jalal Sikandar Sultan Raja.

The ECP by clubbing the four pleas against Faisal Vawda asked his lawyer to submit attested documents related to the case. “Submit attested copies of the documents, we will review them.”

The Election Commission of Pakistan by issuing notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader, adjourned the hearing till February 27.

The plea seeks Vawda’s removal from the public office under clause 62-1 (F) of the constitution.

The petition said that Faisal Vawda was a dual national when he had submitted his nomination papers to contest election for a National Assembly seat and he concealed his dual nationality.

The petition said the minister is no longer Sadiq and Ameen (truthful and trustworthy) as he filed a false affidavit with regard to his nationality.

Article 62(1)(f) of the Constitution pertains to the qualification of members of the Parliament.

