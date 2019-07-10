KARACHI: Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda today (Wednesday) claimed that the government was taking measures to bring improvement in systems and institutes of the country, ARY News reported.

Vawda said that the incumbent government had successfully managed to get the budget passed from the lower house, for running the affairs for the next fiscal year.

Answering a question, the minister said all campaigns and projects of the opposition including Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) and Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) against the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) government had lost credibility.

About the recent video tape controversy, he said the PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz presented a fabricated video to malign the judiciary.

Earlier on June 26 Federal Minister for Water Resources, Faisal Vawda while chairing the 54th Annual Meeting of Federal Flood Commission, emphasised on the need to implement the ‘river act’, ARY News reported.

“There is dire need to remove the encroachments in the Flood Plains of river waterways through the enactment of the act and its strict enforcement by the provinces to reduce losses to the public and private properties and precious human lives from likely floods in the coming monsoon season,” remarked Vawda.

Ministry of Water Resources’ annual coordination session of the federal and provincial authorities held today, under Federal Flood Commission was to review preparedness for 2019-Monsoon Season.

