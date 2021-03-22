Faisalabad man who set self afire over mistreatment by police dies

FAISALABAD: A 26-year-old man who had set himself ablaze outside Faisalabad’s Bhaiwala police post last month died on Monday, ARY News reported.

Shan Haider had reportedly tried to commit suicide on Feb 7, after the Bhaiwala police subjected him to ill-treatment when he approached them with an application to settle a financial dispute with a relative.

He was taken to the Allied Hospital where he had since been under treatment at the burns unit. He had received 65 per cent burns.

Speaking to the media, he alleged that the constable set him alight when he refused to fulfill his demands, including sexual favours.

However, the police rejected the accusations and said Haider set fire to himself.

