FAISALABAD: A man set his wife afire over a dispute on money in Faisalabad on Sunday, according to the police.

They said the man set his wife ablaze for not bringing money from her parents in Faisalabad’s Ghulam Muhammad Abad area. The woman suffered critical burn wounds and was rushed to Allied Hospital where she died.

Also Read: Woman kills husband’s first wife in Lahore

A first information report (FIR) was lodged on the complaint of the victim’s brother against her husband, brother-in-law and father-in-law.

A police official said the accused have not yet been arrested as efforts are afoot to nab them at the earliest.

Also Read: Wife throws acid on husband in Karachi

Earlier today, a newlywed woman set herself afire over forced marriage in Rahim Yar Khan’s Sadiqabad tehsil, police said.

They said the incident occurred within the jurisdiction of Kot Sabzal police station. The woman was shifted to Shaikh Zayed Hospital in critical condition. The woman was married off to a person against her will eight days back.

Comments

comments