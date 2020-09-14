Woman kills husband’s first wife in Lahore

LAHORE: A woman allegedly killed the first wife of her husband with multiple knife attacks in the Batapur area of Lahore, ARY NEWS reported on Monday.

According to an application submitted by the nephew of the victim, Hassan, at Batapur police station, Saira Khatoon was killed by multiple attacks of knife and strangulation.

The victim married to Malik Shahid some 17 years ago while the accused, Kishwar, was married to him two years back.

The plea for registering FIR claimed that Saira was killed by Kishwar along with his brother Ali Hasan and other accomplices.

The police have registered a case against the accused and started a probe into the matter.

It is pertinent to mention here that domestic torture and murders over the second marriage have been reported in the parts of the country.

On 31 August, a man allegedly poisoned his wife to death with the connivance of his mother for not granting him permission to marry another woman in Chiniot.

An FIR of the incident that took place in the city’s suburban area of Kot Ismail has been registered at Lalian police station on the complaint of the deceased woman, Aniqa’s maternal uncle Nawazish.

According to the FIR, accused Mohsin Hayat made his wife gulp down poison-laced water with the help of his mother and an unknown person to pave the way for his second marriage.

Hayat had married Aniqa eight years back and had two daughters and a son from her.

