Grade-nine male student sexually abused in Faisalabad, accused held    

FAISALABAD: Police on Monday apprehended a culprit involved in sexually abusing a grade-nine male student in Faisalabad, a city in Punjab province, ARY NEWS reported.

According to police, an accused identified as Aurangzeb aka Zeba was held for his role in abusing the child in Bahmani Wala area of Faisalabad.

The police recovered a pistol and a mobile phone from the accused’ custody. A case was also registered with the Balochni police station against the culprit on the request of the victim’s brother.

Amid rising incidents of children’ sexual abuse, the National Assembly on Friday adopted a resolution calling for public hanging of the child abuse convicts with a majority vote amid opposition from the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP).

The resolution was tabled in the lower house of the Parliament by Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) lawmaker and Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, Ali Muhammad Khan.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan wants hanging punishment for the child abuse convicts.

“When we raised the issue of a public hanging in the National Assembly’s standing committee on Human Rights headed by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, it was opposed,” the parliamentary minister said adding that the government desires a new law aimed at the hanging of the convicts.

He further asked the opposition if it is ready to support the bill or not.

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Parliamentarian Raja Pervaiz Ashraf, however, opposed the move saying that the country has signed a United Nations (UN) Charter against public hangings and if it is adopted then the world would not accept it.

