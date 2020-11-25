Web Analytics
ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan tweeted on Wednesday that Faisalabad’s textile industry is witnessing a massive rise in demand and export orders.

In order to enable the industry to meet the growing demands, Prime Minister Khan said he has instructed the commerce and industries ministries to ensure all necessary support to the textile sector.

He said the textile sector is one of a number of positive developments on the country’s economic front despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

On November 19, Prime Minister Khan had directed the authorities concerned to resolve the problems facing the textile industry in Faisalabad at the earliest. Talking to a delegation of business representatives and exporters associated with the textile industry in Faisalabad, he directed Minister for Industries and Production Hammad Azhar to consult with all the stakeholders about setting up of an Expo Center in the city.

He asked the ministry of communications to take steps for setting up a motorway interchange at Chak Jhumra. The prime minister also asked the ministry of aviation to work out a strategy to build Faisalabad International Airport.

He said that despite the problems faced by covid-19, the country’s economic situation is stable. On the occasion, the business community vowed to increase textile exports to $21 billion by next year.

