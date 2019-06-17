ISLAMABAD: National Accountability Bureau (NAB) on Monday took 3 individuals under custody allegedly involved in Fake Accounts Case, ARY News reported.

Those detained by the anti-graft watch dog namely include, Tando Kazim Ali who is being revealed as a finance manager of a sugar mill along with Faisal and AmanUllah.

Embezzlement charges against Kazim revealed that approximately Rs.846 million were embezzled by the accused in collusion with the Omni Group.

Accused Faisal Nadeem has been revealed as the finance manager of Chamber Sugar Mills, sources within NAB confirmed.

Sources further claimed that the accused had acquired 400 million rupees from the Sindh Government through illegal documents.

It was further revealed that Faisal had also taken loans worth billions based on forged and fake documents.

“Faisal Nadeem has harmed the provincial exchequer worth Rs. 27 million,” revealed the source.

AmanUllah has been revealed as the finance manager of Khoski Sugar Mills and was allegedly involved in formation of a fake firm which took 200 million rupee worth of subsidy from the Sindh Government.

Further charges detail that the accused is also a defaulter of Rs.18 million taken under the pretext of helping out poor farmers, sources confided.

The accused was running 9 accounts registered under the names of his servants and made the Sindh Government suffer losses worth Rs.20 million.

All three individuals were arrested under direct orders of Chairman NAB, Javed Iqbal and will be produced in front of the accountability court tomorrow, sources claimed.

